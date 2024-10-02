Changes to SNAP work requirements effective starting Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — DCFS has notified SNAP recipients classified as Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD) of the upcoming changes to the program's work requirement and time limit waivers beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The age limit for ABAWDs will increase from 52 to 54 and time-limit waivers in 33 parishes will expire. Notices were mailed to affected SNAP recipients on August 30.

The parishes that are expiring are Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Madison, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, West Carroll and Winn.

SNAP recipients between the ages of 18 and 54 are classified as ABAWDs if they are physically or mentally fit for work and do not live with a child under the age of 18.

In addition to the SNAP general work requirements, ABAWDs must work, volunteer or participate in employment and training programs for at least 80 hours a month.

But one resident feels this could be unfair to recipients. While others feel it is fair and will help deter people from taking advantage.

"It's not completely fair because some people, even if they are able bodied, they have situations that'll probably hinder them from doing the full 80 hours," Colby Heard said.

"I want everybody to be able to get help, but at the same time there are people that do abuse it," Donald Meyer.

"I feel like eighty hours a month is fair, that could be like twenty hours a week," said another resident.

All SNAP recipients aged 18 to 54 who do not qualify for an exemption will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits during the SNAP time-limit period running through March 2026 unless they meet any of the following federal work requirements of working in a job for at least 80 hours a month, participating in the SNAP E&T program, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), any program under Section 236 of the Trade Act of 1974 or any employment and training program for veterans operated by the Department of Labor or the Department of Veterans Affairs; or work or participate in any combination of the above activities for 80 or more hours per month.

Exemptions from ABAWD work requirements are seen below

-Physically or mentally unable to work

-Pregnant

-Caring for dependents

-Veteran status

-Experiencing homelessness

-Age 24 or younger in foster care on their 18th birthday

-Working at least 30 hours per week or earning $217.50 or more per week

-Receiving or applying for unemployment benefits

-Attending school. college, or a training program at least half-time

-Meeting Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

-Participating in a drug or alcohol addiction treatment program

SNAP recipients who believe they qualify for an exemption must contact DCFS to verify their status by emailing LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).