Central: Truck slams into building, driver injured

Photo: The Advocate

CENTRAL - A pickup truck slammed into a building in Central, Wednesday afternoon.

According to The Advocate, the accident was reported around 4:30 p.m., in the 10800 block of Joor Road.

Officials with the Central Fire Department said the driver of a Dodge Ram left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a nearby building.

The driver sustained minor injuries, which are expected to heal, and no one inside of the building was hurt.

At this time, it is unknown if any citations were issued and authorities say the accident remains under investigation.