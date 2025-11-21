71°
Central pulls away from East Ascension to advance to state quarterfinals

47 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, November 21 2025 Nov 21, 2025 November 21, 2025 10:46 PM November 21, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

CENTRAL - The Central football team continued its road to the Superdome with a win Friday night against East Ascension.

The Wildcats went down early, but answered the Spartans each time to take an 18-17 lead at the half. On the first drive of the second half, Max Gassiot found Brody Diel to take a 25-17 lead. After a Central stop, Gassiot would run for his second touchdown of the game and the Wildcats would take a two-possession lead.

The Wildcats would hold on to win 46-32, and will host Zachary next week in a Division I Non-Select quarterfinal.

