71°
Latest Weather Blog
Central Police Department working deadly crash along Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - One person died in a car wreck near the corner of Greenwell Springs and J L Fairchild roads on Wednesday afternoon.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said a black sedan was driving erratically and crossed the center line on Greenwell Springs Road around 4:10 p.m. and hit an SUV head-on.
Trending News
The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge gifted new car ahead of Veteran's Day
-
In wake of LSU band member's death, coroner discusses Baton Rouge's chilling...
-
Ascension Parish School Board approves redistricting maps, stipend for employees
-
Judge sides with Angola inmates in legal battle over prison healthcare
-
Online ticket company doesn't return church funds, offers no resolution