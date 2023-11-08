71°
Central Police Department working deadly crash along Greenwell Springs Road

By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - One person died in a car wreck near the corner of Greenwell Springs and J L Fairchild roads on Wednesday afternoon. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said a black sedan was driving erratically and crossed the center line on Greenwell Springs Road around 4:10 p.m. and hit an SUV head-on. 

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

