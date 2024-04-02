76°
Central officials respond to car fire early Tuesday
CENTRAL - The Central Fire Department responded to a car fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.
Officials said the department was called just before 6 a.m. along Greenwell Springs Road. The car was fully engulfed and firefighters were cable to control the blaze with no injuries.
The fire department said there was no immediate known cause of the fire.
