64°
Latest Weather Blog
Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night
CENTRAL - Firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hooper Road after a home caught fire for the second time in a week Wednesday night.
Central Police Department said the home, located on Hooper Road between Deval Road and Cimarron, is engulfed in flames.
Central Fire Department is on the scene. According to police, the home caught fire last week. The cause of that fire has not been reported.
No injuries have been reported.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic
-
In latest estimate, DOTD says Mississippi River bridge project to cost $2...
-
Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety
-
Sinkhole repairs could take another year, firm hired to find solution
-
Entergy adding surcharge to customers' bills for 15 years
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...