Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night

CENTRAL - Firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hooper Road after a home caught fire for the second time in a week Wednesday night.

Central Police Department said the home, located on Hooper Road between Deval Road and Cimarron, is engulfed in flames.

Central Fire Department is on the scene. According to police, the home caught fire last week. The cause of that fire has not been reported.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.