64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night

53 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, February 23 2022 Feb 23, 2022 February 23, 2022 10:32 PM February 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hooper Road after a home caught fire for the second time in a week Wednesday night. 

Central Police Department said the home, located on Hooper Road between Deval Road and Cimarron, is engulfed in flames. 

Central Fire Department is on the scene. According to police, the home caught fire last week. The cause of that fire has not been reported.

No injuries have been reported. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days