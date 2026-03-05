81°
Latest Weather Blog
Centerville man arrested for alleged rape of a juvenile
CENTERVILLE — A Centerville man was arrested for allegedly raping a juvenile.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said it received a call on Wednesday regarding the sexual assault of a juvenile that happened the day before. Deputies quickly identified Matthew Bryan, 39, as a suspect.
Trending News
Bryan was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of crime against nature.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of woman who was killed in hit-and-run talks about proposed bill...
-
Impacted by tariffs? Court rules that companies are entitled to refunds
-
Family members identify utility worker injured in Baton Rouge
-
Tsunami files court documents seeking protection while repaying $350K in debt
-
Southern University delays start time after campus-wide power outage
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...