Centerville man arrested for alleged rape of a juvenile

CENTERVILLE — A Centerville man was arrested for allegedly raping a juvenile.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said it received a call on Wednesday regarding the sexual assault of a juvenile that happened the day before. Deputies quickly identified Matthew Bryan, 39, as a suspect.

Bryan was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of crime against nature.