Latest Weather Blog
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.
Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.
The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs student-athlete, Remy Hidalgo, passes away
-
Southern University sponsors drive for residents of Lake Charles impacted by Hurricane...
-
Henderson car fire causes traffic delays along I-10 East
-
Hospitalized high school football player in need of blood donations, family says
-
Fed-up teachers, parents make their voices heard at Livingston School Board meeting
Sports Video
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal