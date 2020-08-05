Cauble source: LHSAA notifying schools high school football starts no earlier than Oct. 8

BATON ROUGE – Ahead of an afternoon virtual meeting with reporters, the LHSAA notified high school sports officials, the upcoming prep football season will be delayed until October amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The LHSAA has not released its official statement yet, but one is expected later Wednesday.

The LHSAA notified schools of an October 8 start for high school football, WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble confirmed through sources. More specific information is expected to be revealed later.

Many schools are scheduled to return to either in-person, virtual or some sort of mix throughout the next week. The traditional high school football season would be starting soon in a regular season.

