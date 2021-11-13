CATS property tax election results

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish voters had to decide whether to extend a property tax to fund the bus system.

The Saturday election closes at 8 p.m.

As of 9:30 Saturday night, half of precincts in Baton Rouge were reporting results. No precincts in Baker had shared election results. With data showing only half of the voters in the city of Baton Rouge, the CATS tax renewal appeared to be on track to being approved.

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 for results. Stream the news online: Click HERE.

In addition to the property tax for CATS, voters statewide had to decide on four constitutional amendments.