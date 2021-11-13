43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS property tax election results

1 hour 33 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 8:02 PM November 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish voters had to decide whether to extend a property tax to fund the bus system.

The Saturday election closes at 8 p.m.

As of 9:30 Saturday night, half of precincts in Baton Rouge were reporting results.  No precincts in Baker had shared election results.  With data showing only half of the voters in the city of Baton Rouge, the CATS tax renewal appeared to be on track to being approved.

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 for results.  Stream the news online: Click HERE.

Trending News

In addition to the property tax for CATS, voters statewide had to decide on four constitutional amendments. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days