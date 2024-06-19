Catholic High Baseball named national champions

BATON ROUGE - After a historic season and a state championship, Catholic High Baseball has been named national champions by Max Preps.

Max Preps released their final national high school poll Tuesday morning and the Bears sat at the top of the list.

This is the first time Catholic High has finished a season ranked first nationally in any sport.

Head coach Brad Bass and his squad finished the 2024 season 38-2 with a 20 game win streak to end with a state championship win over John Curtis Christian.