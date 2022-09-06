Cashless tolls begin again today on LA-1 after being shut down since Hurricane Ida

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development reminds drivers that cashless toll services start back Tuesday at noon after Hurricane Ida caused them to be shut down.

DOTD hopes that using cashless transactions will keep drivers moving and reduce traffic delays on LA 1.

Drivers should sign up for a GeauxPass account online at GeauxPass.com, or sign up in person at the Customer Service Center at 1821 South Alex Plaisance Boulevard in Golden Meadow.

If drivers do not have a GeauxPass, a bill-by-mail service will be used to charge the drivers passing along the toll. Travelers will receive a bill in the mail sent to the address that matches their registered vehicle.

More fees could be added to the bill if drivers do not pay within 30 days.

To sign up for a cashless pass go to GeauxPass.com or contact Customer Service at (866) 662-8987.

The customer service center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m at 1821 S. Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357.