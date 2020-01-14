70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Carolina Panthers Star Linebacker, Luke Kuechly, announces retirement from NFL

1 hour 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 January 14, 2020 8:05 PM January 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Panthers star linebacker, Luke Kuechly, announced he is retiring from the NFL after 8 seasons.

Kuechly took to social media to formally announce his departure from pro football at the age of 28. The linebacker quickly established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league, wreaking havoc for many teams including Louisiana's very own New Orleans Saints as the Saints and Panthers share a division and must play twice a year. 

Unfortunately, injuries and concussions limited what would have and might still be a hall of fame career. 

In his short NFL career, the 7-time Pro Bowler racked up over 1000 total tackles, 18 interceptions, and 2 defensive touchdowns. In 2012, Kuechly became the third youngest Defensive Rookie of the Year and in 2013 he was named Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to win the award. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days