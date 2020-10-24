CareSouth, New Home Ministries hosting COVID-19 drive-thru community testing

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental and New Home Ministries are hosting a COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing and Supplies Giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3000 Tecumseh St. in Baton Rouge.

The testing is open to the public. CareSouth staff will be conducting the testing for up to 200 people. You must be tested first in order to receive the supplies. You are encouraged to pre-register. Residents will stay in their cars for the testing and the supplies. No more than four people per car for testing.

Testing is open to anyone ages 12 and up with or without symptoms and with and without insurance. No doctor’s order required. There are no out-of-pocket expenses. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

“We’re excited to partner with New Home to help make COVID-19 testing more accessible to everyone in our community, especially those who are most at risk,” said Matthew Valliere, CareSouth CEO. "Remember getting tested is the only way to help stop the spread."

“This is a great opportunity to bring testing to our members, their families and the community at large," said Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, Pastor of New Home. "We’re very grateful to CareSouth for providing this service."

To pre-register, go to caresouth.org and fill out the registration form or call (225) 650-2000. The testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.