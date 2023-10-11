Car crashes into school bus near Denham Springs elementary school; no one seriously injured

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials responded to a reported crash involving a school bus in front of Gray's Creek Elementary Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene showed that an SUV seemingly rammed into the side of the bus. Another photo showed a crowd of people around the bus with pieces of the wreckage covering the area.

School officials told WBRZ seven students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them, including the bus driver and the driver of the SUV, were taken to a hospital.