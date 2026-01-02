71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into home off Coursey Boulevard, no injuries reported

1 hour 59 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, January 02 2026 Jan 2, 2026 January 02, 2026 7:27 PM January 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A car crashed into a home off Coursey Boulevard on Friday night, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The crash happened on Secretariat Drive; emergency officials said no injuries resulted from the crash.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days