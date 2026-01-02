71°
Car crashes into home off Coursey Boulevard, no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - A car crashed into a home off Coursey Boulevard on Friday night, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
The crash happened on Secretariat Drive; emergency officials said no injuries resulted from the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
