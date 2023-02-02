49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car completely submerged in Central pond after Wednesday night crash

3 hours 46 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, February 02 2023 Feb 2, 2023 February 02, 2023 6:32 AM February 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - A crash left a car completely submerged in a pond Wednesday night. 

Pictures from the scene from the Central Police Department showed tire tracks in the grass leading to the pond and the vehicle completely underwater. 

Trending News

The CPD said the vehicle's passengers were okay, but vehicle recovery efforts would be paused until Thursday morning for drivers' safety. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days