Car completely submerged in Central pond after Wednesday night crash
CENTRAL - A crash left a car completely submerged in a pond Wednesday night.
Pictures from the scene from the Central Police Department showed tire tracks in the grass leading to the pond and the vehicle completely underwater.
The CPD said the vehicle's passengers were okay, but vehicle recovery efforts would be paused until Thursday morning for drivers' safety.
