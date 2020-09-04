81°
Car caught on video plowing through Times Square protesters
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it is trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square.
Video posted on social media shows the car jerking through the crowd Thursday night with its horn blaring as demonstrators scream and scramble out of the way.
Car drives through Black Lives Matter protesters, Times Square, New York City, 8:10 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020#BlackLivesMatter #BLM #TimesSquare #NewYorkCity #NewYork #NYC #ny pic.twitter.com/G3mwAy3vGx— DataInput (@datainput) September 4, 2020
No one appeared to be seriously injured.
The NYPD said on Twitter that the car wasn’t a police vehicle.
