Capital region travelers prepare for delays ahead of winter weather
BATON ROUGE- There is a winter storm set to impact a large portion of the country this weekend.
The storm will stretch 1,500 miles across 23 states, while impacting roughly 130 million people. Many major airports will be impacted, from Houston to D.C.
If you have a flight this weekend, prepare for possible cancellations and delays. Look for updates with your airlines and airports.
Learn more about the storm here.
