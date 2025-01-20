Capital region hospitals announce operating decisions ahead of freezing weather, snowfall

BATON ROUGE — All Baton Rouge General hospital campuses will stay open on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures continue to drop below freezing and snowfall is expected.

Baton Rouge General locations on Bluebonnet Boulevard, in Mid City and in Ascension Parish will all continue to serve patients.

Baton Rouge General physicians' clinics, as well as the outpatient corner pharmacy, outpatient and specialty infusion, the sleep lab, outpatient imaging on Dijon and O’Neal Lane, Mary Bird Perkins' 4th-floor medical oncology clinic, Mary Bird Perkins and Baton Rouge General 2nd floor infusion, cardiac rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, outpatient wound care and radiation oncology, will be closed.

Elective surgeries scheduled for Tuesday have also been canceled.

All Baton Rouge Clinic locations across the capital region will also be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Urgent Care Clinic on Perkins Road will be closed all day Tuesday and open on Wednesday once it is safe to do so.

