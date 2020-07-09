Latest Weather Blog
Capital Area under heat advisory Friday; Could feel like 108 degrees
BATON ROUGE- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire WBRZ viewing area for Friday, July 10.
The heat index, or "feels like" temperature, values up to 108 degrees. This advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The National Weather Service is advising all residents of southeast Louisiana and portions of southeast and southern Mississippi to do the following:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/tXcQPTrM9Q— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) July 10, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL seeing 'severe shortage' in recovered COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations
-
WBR Parish Council votes to keep Confederate Henry Watkins Allen statue in...
-
BR Police Chief Murphy Paul on violence: 'Change is going to happen...
-
New EBR sites falling short of testing goal; 2,400 tested in 2...
-
Mayor's mask mandate leads to surge in demand for PPE in capitol...