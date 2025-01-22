35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capital area snow artists share their snowmen after historic snowstorm sweeps south

3 hours 30 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 9:42 AM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — After several inches of snow fell across the capital area, many residents are left wondering what exactly they're gonna do with the unprecedented amount of fluffy white stuff. 

For many, that meant making snowmen, snowwomen and snowanimals.

People across southeast Louisiana shared their creations with us via email, showing off snowmen adorned with Mardi Gras beads, sports gear, line working equipment and even a few having enjoying an extra cold one. 

Here's one that was braving the snow as only a Louisianian could: with a bottle of hot sauce.

And another that would be more at home in Gotham City than south Louisiana.

Trending News

There were even some snowy mythical creatures!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days