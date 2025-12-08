Capital area libraries stocking up on free supplies to check out and clean the community

BATON ROUGE - Libraries across the Capitol Area are helping the community clean this holiday season.

They're partnering with Keep Louisiana Beautiful to provide the public with free supplies people can check out to keep the streets litter free.

An employee at the Carver Branch Library says this is a perfect opportunity to give back to the community.

"It's a great activity if you're a group that needs volunteer hours or a group of students who want to do something for the community or anybody," employee Benjamin Wendt said.