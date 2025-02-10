Canine Mardi Gras parade Krewe of Mystic Mutts rolls downtown this weekend

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, Mardi Gras in the capital city continues with a krewe of canines.

The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade is on Sunday. It will feature a variety of dogs being walked through the parade route downtown on North Boulevard.

CAAWS will also host other festivities, including a dog costume contest, Bark in the Park in North Boulevard Town Square, and an after-"pawty" with a live band.

This year's event is themed around "Game of Bones: House of the Wagon," a play on the popular HBO show "Game of Thrones" and its prequel "House of the Dragon." Raising Cane's is also sponsoring the event.

This is the parade's 26th year and all of the proceeds made during the event go to CAAWS' spay and neuter program.

The parade rolls Sunday at 2 p.m., but events kick off with Bark in the Park at 10 a.m.

More information can be found on CAAWS' website.