Cancer center staff distributes hundreds of meal boxes to patients for the holidays

BATON ROUGE - Staff members with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center brought patients nutritious dinner boxes as part of their patient support program over the holidays.

Through Mary Bird Perkins' Partners of Hope program, more than 260 meal boxes were packed and distributed across the cancer center's network, with 95 boxes being distributed across Baton Rouge.

The boxes carried a full holiday meal with chicken, fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, and dessert.

Partners of Hope raises money to help support cancer patients not only during the holidays but throughout the year.

For more information on how to help support patients through the Partners of Hope program or how to give to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center directly, check their website here.