California man allegedly joins video call with East Baton Rouge children, exposes himself

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who was allegedly recorded masturbating on a group video call with multiple juveniles.

Arrest documents read that a 12-year-old boy was on a video call with a group of his friends when the man, later identified as 57-year-old Timothy Asmus, joined the call and "immediately" was fully naked with his genitals exposed.

The boy's mother recorded the exposure and showed it to authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office traced the man's username to an address in California, where he was later arrested.

Asmus was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison for one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.