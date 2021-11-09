Caesars Sportsbook adds the Mannings to the Empire

Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Caesars Sportsbook on Tuesday announced the signing of the Mannings in a historic first-of-its-kind partnership between a sports betting company and an iconic sports family.

Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Caesars Sportsbook welcomes Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning to join the empire as Caesars Sportsbook expands across the country.

Beginning Tuesday, the Mannings will be featured in advertising, in addition to making live event and commercial appearances.

“This isn’t the typical partnership between a sports betting company and major talent,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “We’re welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history to be integrated holistically into the Caesars family. Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper are extraordinary people who are champions of their communities and we’re honored to partner with such a prestigious group of individuals.”

Caesars Sportsbook will incorporate the Mannings into a wide array of fan engagement opportunities made possible for sports bettors utilizing the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

Now, not only will bettors earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits with every wager, but members will have the chance to interact directly with the Mannings in various ways through upcoming activations.

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 20 states and jurisdictions—14 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country.

The mobile app offers expansive wagering options, including live in-game betting, as well as safe and easy ways to deposit and withdraw funds.

Caesars Sportsbook has partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

Click here for more information on Caesar's Sportsbook.