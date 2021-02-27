73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cade Doughty hits walk-off home run to beat Youngstown State 5-3

4 hours 2 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, February 27 2021 Feb 27, 2021 February 27, 2021 5:40 PM February 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- After blowing a 2-run lead in the 8th inning, infielder Cade Doughty would hit a walk-off blast to left field to get the Tigers a 5-3 win. 

Doughty finished the day with 3-for-5 with 3 RBI. His first RBI of the day came in the 1st inning as the Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.

They would lead 3-1 in the eight inning until RHP Devin Fontenot gave up two runs to tie the game. 

Doughty's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth came with two outs.

LSU improves to 5-1 on the year and will play the second half of their doubleheader against Nicholls later in the evening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days