CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday

BATON ROUGE - A holiday closure and a scheduled power outage at the animal shelter just after Christmas mean dozens of dogs and cats need emergency foster care next week.

Companion Animal Alliance is searching for pet foster "parents" who can care for animals in their homes for several days. So far, more than 80 of the 150 animals who need to leave the shelter have found foster families, but another 66 are still available.

The animals will need to be moved from the shelter by Dec. 23 and the power outage is set for Dec. 26 and 27. Shelter staff hopes foster parents can keep the animals until at least Dec. 29.

CAA spokeswoman Holly Danielson said the shelter will provide food, leashes, collars and kennels for the animals' temporary stays. And Danielson said she is prepared for the possibility that some foster families might just fall in love with their furry visitors.

"If they decide they want to adopt that pet, they are also able to do that as well," she said.

The only requirement is that foster parents must be 18 and must have proof of their age.

Danielson also said they are grateful for the number of pets being adopted in surrounding areas like Denham Springs.

Every animal deserves a forever home.