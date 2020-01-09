Bystanders call deputies as woman is allegedly beaten in plain sight

Reginald McCoy

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested for domestic abuse.

An official report says the disturbing incident happened Wednesday, in an unidentified Baton Rouge area.

Bystanders called deputies for help when they claimed to see 26-year-old Reginald McCoy hold a woman on the ground and repeatedly hit her, outside of an apartment complex.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the woman told them she and her boyfriend, McCoy, were in a store when they got into a verbal dispute that turned violent.

She claimed as they returned to their apartment complex, McCoy yanked her wig off her head and used it to hit her in the face.

The woman said she tried to get away from McCoy, but he followed her, shoved her to the ground, and bit her.

In their reports, deputies note that the woman said she's about two weeks pregnant.

Officials also noted several bloody scratches on her nose and across her eyes, as well as a large bite mark on the center of her back.

Documents say the woman refused treatment from Emergency Medical Services.

When questioned by deputies, McCoy allegedly denied attacking his girlfriend and said he'd only "removed the wig" from her head.

McCoy was arrested on charges of abuse and battery of a pregnant victim and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

