Busted catch basin called into 311 last month, still no repair date

Monday, September 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - A sewer drain at the corner of Louise Street and Highland Road has been broken for at least a month.

It was called into 311 on Aug. 26, 2021 and again on Sept. 20. The person who called it in reported a large truck drove over the lid of the catch basin, breaking it. The city-parish says the service request is in progress, but there was no repair date provided.

A barricade was placed there a while ago, but it's since been broken and pushed into the catch basin.

