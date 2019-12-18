Burrow Heisman speech inspires Greater BR Food Bank fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech drummed up a lot of attention for his hometown’s food bank. But now, that generosity is being extended to his second home.

If you’ve watched it once, you’ve probably watched it a few more times by now. That being Joe Burrow’s teary-eyed Heisman speech, where he’s heard raising awareness for the less fortunate in his hometown.

“I’m up here for all those kids in Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school,” Burrow said on Saturday.

Those words inspired this Facebook fundraiser with over $430,000 raised for the Athens County food pantry. It’s now inspired donations right here in Baton Rouge. That separate fundraiser kicked off on Tuesday.

“We've just been amazed by it,” President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Mike Manning said.

That fundraiser has raised over $40,000 in just one day. The donations going toward the 11 parishes that the food bank serves.

“And I give a lot of that credit to Joe Burrow raising the issue in his Heisman speech,” Manning said.

With this being the busiest time of the year for the greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, they say this spur in donations will help keep their shelves and people's bellies full this holiday season.

“The demand will be up because we have kids out of school. So there will be more meals necessary to be put on the table,” Manning said.

The message of the fundraiser is simple: if you donate to Athens, try and match your donation to Baton Rouge. That way, more canned goods and other items can be given out in both places that Burrow has so greatly impacted.