Burn unit move from Mid City to Bluebonnet approved by state

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge General Medical Center filed paperwork with the state to move their high-profile burn unit from its Mid City campus on Florida Boulevard to the Bluebonnet Boulevard location.

This comes after BRG closed its Mid City emergency room less than a year ago. The hospital group said they were losing millions of dollars a month while it was open.

The Department of Health and Hospitals gave verbal approval for the move this past Friday according to a DHH spokesperson, and said BRG does meet the licensing requirements for the move. However, the hospital said they're not requesting final written authorization to perform the move at this time.

"Our clinical teams are thoughtfully developing plans that will further enhance our patients' experience and outcomes in the Regional Burn Center, as well as the experience of their families and loved ones," said Dr. Tracee Short, the burn center's medical director.

The hospital did not say if they would build a new facility for the burn unit or house it in their existing setup, and had no timeline in place for the move.

The burn unit was established in 1970 and is one of 125 specialized burn centers in the U. S. BRG says the unit treats 90 percent of all inpatient burns in the region, including burned children and chemical or electrical burns.

A BRG spokesperson said they're still evaluating how to best use the Mid City facility, and plan to have a final recommendation by the end of the year.