Latest Weather Blog
Burn ban lifted after heavy La. rains
BATON ROUGE - A heavy, soaking rain this weekend caused state fire authorities to life Louisiana's burn ban on Monday.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry agreed the ban should be lifted Monday evening at 6 p.m. after the rains reduced the chance of spreading wildland fires.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said the ban went into effect in order to prevent any potential wildfires from getting out of control.
"While our agency responded to numerous calls involving violations of the ban, with several resulting in the issuance of monetary fines, I am appreciative of the fact that the vast majority of citizens heeded the ban and became more fire safety conscious," Browning said.
Trending News
The ban first went into effect Oct. 16 during an exceptionally dry period for the state.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man wanted across multiple parishes barricades self inside Baton Rouge apartment
-
Facing pushback, council drops proposal that would have put taxpayers on the...
-
Metro Council votes not to hear BRAVE Cave report from BRPD chief,...
-
After hiring firm to help clean up State Police, agency unveils plan...
-
State lawmaker requests investigation into DCFS following whistleblower's termination