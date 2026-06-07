Building the trenches: Saints fortify offensive line

NEW ORLEANS - Alvin Kamara's surprise arrival and the addition of star running back Travis Ettiene to the Saints run game have dominated the headlines in recent days, but the Saints' efforts to improve their bottom-five rushing attack is only a piece of the offensive puzzle. New Orleans has also made significant efforts to improve the offensive line.

The addition of offensive guard David Edwards is an example of that.

"Physically it's really impressive what David can do," said Saints head coach Kellen Moore. "His experience and communication skills are really special. How much he's communicating at the line of scrimmage is incredible him being at the left guard position and communicating with the tackles, the center and the quarter back. He gets football from a really high level."

One of those tackles that Edwards communicates with is Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks himself is another example of the Saints investing heavily up front. New Orleans drafted Banks ninth overall in 2025.

"It's been great, he's a great communicator," said Banks of Edwards. "He communicates a lot throughout the plays and even during plays, after the play, he's always communicating. It's been a real easy process being able to plug him in at left guard, we just gelled like that."