78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Buffalo Bills guard, St. Helena Parish High School alum O'Cyrus Torrence hosting youth football camp

56 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 6:42 AM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence is returning to his alma mater in St. Helena Parish for a youth football camp in July. 

Torrence, a graduate of St. Helena Parish High School who went on to play for the University of Louisiana - Lafayette and Florida, is hosting the camp for kids ages 6 to 16 on July 10. 

The 2023 second-round NFL Draft pick's camp starts at 9 a.m. at St. Helena Parish High, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and food served at noon. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days