BTR holding tri-annual disaster simulation exercise to test emergency preparedness on Saturday
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is conducting its tri-annual disaster simulation exercise on Saturday.
The exercise, hosted by BTR Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, in coordination with participation from agencies like fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services.
The simulation is a federally required emergency preparedness drill conducted every three years at commercial service airports. The exercises simulate realistic emergency scenarios, such as aircraft incidents or mass casualty events, to test response plans, communication systems and coordination among multiple responding agencies.
"These drills are essential to maintaining the highest level of preparedness," BTR Director of Aviation Mike Edwards said. "They strengthen coordination among our mutual aid partners and help ensure a safe environment for passengers, employees, and the surrounding community."
BTR officials said that there is no threat to the public, and airport operations will continue as scheduled with no impact to travelers.
