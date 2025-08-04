Brusly registered sex offender arrested for 20 counts of child pornography

BRUSLY — A registered sex offender from Brusly was arrested on 20 counts of child pornography, according to Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.

Agents with the AG office arrested Brice Higgerson, 29, on Friday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Higgerson was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The AG's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security contributed to the investigation.