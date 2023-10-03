89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD working crash involving school bus, dump truck

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 14 2016 Oct 14, 2016 October 14, 2016 5:09 PM October 14, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police are working a bus crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Scenic Highway and East Mason Avenue. 

Details are limited at this time. A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the location.

Trending News

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days