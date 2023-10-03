89°
BRPD working crash involving school bus, dump truck
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police are working a bus crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Scenic Highway and East Mason Avenue.
Wreck involving Scholar's First Transportation school bus and dump truck at Scenic and Mason. pic.twitter.com/DJlEOd0qbf— Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) October 14, 2016
Details are limited at this time. A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the location.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.
