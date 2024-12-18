Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two arrested in Baton Rouge for Houston carjacking
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested in Baton Rouge Tuesday night for allegedly carjacking a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Texas, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Cedric Brown, 23, and Delarrylo Nicholas, 19, were both booked for unauthorized use of a moving vehicle, resisting, and possession of marijuana; individually, Brown was also charged with aggravated flight and aggravated obstruction of a highway, while Nicholas was also charged with burglary.
BRPD says they received word that a vehicle was reported stolen during a carjacking out of Houston Tuesday morning, and Tuesday night, a uniformed officer saw the vehicle with two occupants near Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive.
The vehicle fled when the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, and both occupants bailed from the vehicle on foot after losing control near a wooded area on Airline Highway. The suspects were apprehended without incident.
