BRPD trying to identify suspects accused of taking over $4,000 from Baton Rouge vending machines

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two people believed to have stolen over $4,000 from Baton Rouge vending machines.

BRPD said the people are believed to have a key to open the machines and opened machines around the city. No sign of forcible entry was observed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.