54°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD trying to identify suspects accused of taking over $4,000 from Baton Rouge vending machines
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two people believed to have stolen over $4,000 from Baton Rouge vending machines.
BRPD said the people are believed to have a key to open the machines and opened machines around the city. No sign of forcible entry was observed.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
Three NOLA eateries earn Michelin stars; two capital region restaurants also recognized...
-
First responders working fire at building near Sacred Heart; school official says...
-
UPS plane crashes on takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, airport, igniting huge fire...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
LSU men's basketball starts season Wednesday
-
LSU women's basketball opens season on Tuesday
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the...