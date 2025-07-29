96°
BRPD searching for men who held elderly woman at gunpoint, stole her car along Scenic Highway

Tuesday, July 29 2025
By: David Hamilton and Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for two men accused of holding an elderly woman at gunpoint and stealing her car along Scenic Highway. 

A police spokesperson said the two men walked up to the woman at a convenience store around 10:15 p.m. Monday night and demanded she give them her red 2006 Toyota Camry. 

Anyone who knows anything about the carjacking is asked to call BRPD. 

