BRPD searching for men who held elderly woman at gunpoint, stole her car along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for two men accused of holding an elderly woman at gunpoint and stealing her car along Scenic Highway.
A police spokesperson said the two men walked up to the woman at a convenience store around 10:15 p.m. Monday night and demanded she give them her red 2006 Toyota Camry.
Anyone who knows anything about the carjacking is asked to call BRPD.
