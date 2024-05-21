89°
BRPD searching for man who stole purse from Council on Aging event
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man who stole a purse at a Council on Aging event.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man took the purse and tried to use stolen credit cards at a convenience store nearby.
Officers said the cards were declined but the purse contained valuables worth more than $1,200.
Anyone with information can call (225) 389-2000.
