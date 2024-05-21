BRPD searching for man who stole purse from Council on Aging event

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man who stole a purse at a Council on Aging event.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man took the purse and tried to use stolen credit cards at a convenience store nearby.

Officers said the cards were declined but the purse contained valuables worth more than $1,200.

Anyone with information can call (225) 389-2000.