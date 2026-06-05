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BRPD searching for burglar who stole credit card out of car near Cortana Place

2 hours 22 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 8:25 AM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a vehicle burglary near Cortana Place. 

BRPD officers are searching for a person who burglarized a car on May 27 and stole a credit card that was later used at a nearby service station to make fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call BRPD or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

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