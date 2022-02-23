BRPD request for $80K in legal fees denied in Metro Council meeting

BATON ROUGE - A proposal for $80,000 to be added to BRPD's fund for legal fees did not pass during the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting Wednesday.

Chief Murphy Paul spoke at the meeting, asking the council for the additional funding.

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said the item did not get the necessary seven votes in order to pass the motion.