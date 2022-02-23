64°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD request for $80K in legal fees denied in Metro Council meeting
BATON ROUGE - A proposal for $80,000 to be added to BRPD's fund for legal fees did not pass during the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting Wednesday.
Chief Murphy Paul spoke at the meeting, asking the council for the additional funding.
Trending News
Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said the item did not get the necessary seven votes in order to pass the motion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic
-
In latest estimate, DOTD says Mississippi River bridge project to cost $2...
-
Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety
-
Sinkhole repairs could take another year, firm hired to find solution
-
Entergy adding surcharge to customers' bills for 15 years
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...