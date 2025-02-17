BRPD organizes fundraiser for officer who unexpectedly lost son

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has organized a fundraiser for one of their officers who unexpectedly lost his son.

BRPD said New York Bagel will be hosting a give back day on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to funeral and medical expenses for Cason Walters, the son of Officer Gabe Walters.

Police said Cason died Jan. 10. The fundraiser will happen at both New York Bagel locations in Baton Rouge.