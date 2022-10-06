86°
BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A police officer facing several charges, including kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery, pleaded not guilty.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the allegations against Donald Steele, a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department accused of kidnapping and threatening a college student with arrest if she did not comply with his sexual advances.
Steele was placed on leave in August of 2021, two months after the traffic stop. He ultimately lost his job on Aug. 24, 2022, over a year later.
Court records showed Steele entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday.
