BRPD: Man re-booked for December homicide after severely beaten victim dies in hospital
BATON ROUGE - A man was charged with the murder of a 63-year-old man after the victim died in the hospital 10 days ago.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 49-year-old Percy Cage III was involved with the death of Rodney Knighten, who was severely beaten Dec. 21, 2021, and died in the hospital April 3.
Cage III was arrested Jan. 19 and was re-booked for second-degree murder April 13.
