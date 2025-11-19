BRPD: Man escaped after being shot by officer, arrested Tuesday afternoon

74°
BATON ROUGE — A man who was shot by a Baton Rouge Police officer was able to outrun police Tuesday night before being arrested on Wednesday afternoon, BRPD said.

According to BRPD, an officer approached a man and woman inside a car at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after the park had closed. The man, 47-year-old Samuel Polk, allegedly tried to run away, leading to a struggle.

Police said at some point during the altercation, the officer shot Polk, who then escaped with a minor injury. 

Police arrested Polk at a home on Hooper Road near Mickens Road. He was taken to a hospital to treat his gunshot wound. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting an officer.

Patsy Camper, 36, was allegedly in the car with Polk at Howell Park. She was also arrested at the Hooper Road home and booked on an obstruction of justice charge.

BRPD said Polk has an active arrest warrant out of Kansas for failure to appear in court on an aggravated domestic abuse battery charge. 

