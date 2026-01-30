57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man dies after being shot along Gwenadele Avenue in November

59 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 1:07 PM January 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man has died after he was shot on Gwenadele Avenue in November, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. 

John Earl Thomas, 46, was shot on Gwenadele Avenue near Airline Highway on Nov. 9, BRPD said. He died of his injuries on Jan. 22, according to police.

Trending News

BRPD said it is still investigating the shooting and has not yet identified a motive or any potential suspects. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days