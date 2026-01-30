BRPD: Man dies after being shot along Gwenadele Avenue in November

BATON ROUGE — A man has died after he was shot on Gwenadele Avenue in November, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

John Earl Thomas, 46, was shot on Gwenadele Avenue near Airline Highway on Nov. 9, BRPD said. He died of his injuries on Jan. 22, according to police.

BRPD said it is still investigating the shooting and has not yet identified a motive or any potential suspects.